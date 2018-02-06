Josh McDaniels reject position as Colts' head coach

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Josh McDaniels has decided to stay with the New England Patriots.

ABC6 News learned Tuesday night that the offensive coordinator, who was set to take over the position as the head coach for the Indianapolis Colts, has rejected the deal.

McDaniels had initially agreed, being slated to be introduced as the Colts' head coach in a press conference on Wednesday.

Tune in to ABC6 Sports at 11 p.m., for the full story.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018