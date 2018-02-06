Josh McDaniels reject position as Colts' head coach - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Josh McDaniels reject position as Colts' head coach

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Josh McDaniels has decided to stay with the New England Patriots.

ABC6 News learned Tuesday night that the offensive coordinator, who was set to take over the position as the head coach for the Indianapolis Colts, has rejected the deal. 

McDaniels had initially agreed, being slated to be introduced as the Colts' head coach in a press conference on Wednesday. 

Tune in to ABC6 Sports at 11 p.m., for the full story. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.