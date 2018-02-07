PC Friars score last nine points to overtake Georgetown at the Dunk

PC news release...

Providence, R.I. – The Providence men's basketball team rallied to defeat Georgetown, 73-69, on Tuesday night a BIG EAST battle at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.



The Friars (16-8, 7-4) were led by sophomore Alpha Diallo (New York, N.Y.) who finished with a double-double scoring 11 points and corralling 12 rebounds. it was his third double-double in the last five games and he leads the team with five on the season.



Senior Jalen Lindsey (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) scored 17 points and junior Isaiah Jackson (Gainesville, Fla.) added 16 points to join Diallo in leading the Friar offense.



Jessie Govan led the Hoyas with 27 points and seven rebounds.



Providence was down 69-64 in the game’s waning moments, but a three-pointer from the left wing by Jackson off a feed from senior Kyron Cartwright (Compton, Calif.) trimmed the deficit to 69-67 with 1:17 left.



After a Friars defensive stop, Diallo got fouled going up with an offensive rebound sending him to the free throw line. At the charity stripe, Diallo hit both, tying the score at 69-69 with 29.7 seconds to play.



Georgetown was left with the opportunity to hold for the last shot, but with just over eight seconds to go Jagan Mosley elected to drive to the basket for a game-winning layup. Mosley’s shot, however, went long and Cartwright was fouled while hauling in the rebound giving the Friars’ senior point guard a chance to win the game at the foul line.



Cartwright did just that, swishing both free throws to push Providence in front for good, 71-69.

The Friars trailed 42-40 to begin the second half, but six straight points from Lindsey instantly pushed them in front, 46-40.



Bullock also asserted himself early in the second half, connecting on a pair of fall away foul line jumpers to keep the Friars in front, 53-52, with just over 11 minutes to play.



The Hoyas quickly reclaimed the lead as Kaleb Johnson laid it in, and Marcus Derrickson converted at the basket off a feed from Trey Dickerson to put Georgetown up 56-53.



Georgetown’s advantage remained three with less than nine minutes to go, but Cartwright corralled a defensive rebound and went the distance of the court before dumping it off to Diallo for a layup to pull the Friars within 56-55 at the under eight media timeout.



The two sides continued to trade blows over the following two minutes, until with 6:17 to play Lindsey splashed a corner trey off a feed from Cartwright to put Providence up 62-59.



Georgetown, however, immediately grabbed the lead right back as six straight points from Govan gave the Hoyas a 65-62 advantage with 4:11 left.



At the other end of the floor the Friars went cold going over four minutes without a point while the Hoyas increased their lead up to 67-62 on a pair free throws from Jamorko Pickett.



Cartwright snapped Providence’s scoreless streak with a free throw and one more at the charity stripe from Jackson pulled the Friars within 67-64 with 1:52 to go.



Through sides were deadlocked 9-9 after the opening six minutes, but an 11-3 run by the Hoyas highlighted by a pair of baskets from Govan gave Georgetown a 20-12 lead with 11:12 left in the first half.



Freshman Kalif Young (Vaughan, Ontario) provided the Friars’ with an answer offensively as he scored six points in the span of two minutes to pull the Friars within 30-24.



The Hoyas upped their lead back up to 36-26, but a Lindsey transition three-pointer, and four straight points from Jackson trimmed the deficit 38-33 with 2:36 to go in the half.



Diallo then provided the Friars with a defensive park using his length to force a pair of Georgetown turnovers.



Down at the other end, Diallo hit one-of-two at the free throw line before dishing to a Young to pull the Friars within two.



A floater from Cartwright and a layup by Diallo proceeded to push the Friars in front by one, but a three pointer from the top of the key by Govan gave the Hoyas a 42-40 lead at the half.

Next up the Friars host DePaul on Saturday February 9 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center with tipoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on FSN/YurView.