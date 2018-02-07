Man killed in Taunton house fire

By: ABC6 News Staff

TAUNTON, Mass. — A Taunton man was killed in a house fire Tuesday night.

Crews responded to 246 Washington Street around 11 pm. They were met by heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the top floor of the three family building.

During their efforts, the body of an adult man was found inside the home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is being doing by the Medical Examiner and his identity is not being released until family can be notified.

Eight residents were able to safely escape from the home. Their building did have significant damage and they will not be allowed back in for some time. The tenants are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Fire officials believe the fire originated on the third floor and a cause has not been determined at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by Taunton Police, Taunton Fire, the Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s office and the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

