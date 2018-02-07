3 homes along Porstmouth waterfront go up in flames

By: ABC6 News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @abc6

Reporting by: Alana Cerrone

Portsmouth, R.I. (WLNE)— Three homes along the Porstmouth water front went up in flames in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 911 call came in to first responders around 2:30 AM. They arrived on Narragansett Blvd. to heavy smoke and fire. There were reports of several explosions, which could possibly be attributed to propane.

Crews battled the flames for hours, as they tried to put out the stubborn flames.

At least one couple was able to escape safely. It’s unknown whether the other homes were occupied at the time of the fire.

“We're still in suppression, trying to put some of the fires out, and some of the buildings are just so involved in fire that we couldn't make entry into the home. But we're not sure if those people are out of town or if they're just not home, so we're still working through that,” said Chief Brian Cranson.

Crews from several surrounding communities, including Bristol, Tiverton and Swansea, were called in to provide mutual aid.

The Rhode Island State Fire Marshal’s office is also investigating.

