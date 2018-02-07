Capron zoo director arrested, placed on leave

By: ABC6 News Staff

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) – A Capron Park Zoo director has been placed on paid leave following her arrest.

Jean Benchimol plead not guilty in court Tuesday after being charged with fraudulently obtaining drugs for dogs and cats.

Her lawyer tells ABC6 News that he believes Benchimol will be innocent. He claims the drugs were considered “over the counter” and purchased from a website in order to save money.

Attleboro’s mayor, Paul Heroux, calls the charges serious, but says he won’t make any hasty calls about her future.

Benchimol has been with Attleboro for 12 years.

