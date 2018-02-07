Capron zoo director arrested, placed on leave - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Capron zoo director arrested, placed on leave

Posted: Updated:

By: ABC6 News Staff

Email: News@abc6.com

Twitter: @abc6

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) – A Capron Park Zoo director has been placed on paid leave following her arrest.

Jean Benchimol plead not guilty in court Tuesday after being charged with fraudulently obtaining drugs for dogs and cats.

Her lawyer tells ABC6 News that he believes Benchimol will be innocent. He claims the drugs were considered “over the counter” and purchased from a website in order to save money.

Attleboro’s mayor, Paul Heroux, calls the charges serious, but says he won’t make any hasty calls about her future.

Benchimol has been with Attleboro for 12 years. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.