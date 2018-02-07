By: ABC6 News Staff

NORTON, RI (WLNE)— Firefighters are on the scene of a possible chemical spill in Norton.

Crews were called to the area of 138 Barrows St. around 10 Wednesday morning. According to a search, the address is for Gehring-Tricot Corporation. The company makes textiles.

Police were also on scene, securing the area. Immediate neighbors were evacuated from Barrowsville Station to Dean St. Barrows was also closed from Dean to Barrows Act, according to a tweet from Norton Police. South Worcester St. from Stephen to Dean St. is also closed.

This story is developing and will be updated as new details come in.