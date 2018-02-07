Dunkin doing away with foam cups

By: ABC6 News Staff

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) – Dunkin Donuts plans to remove all polystyrene foam cups from its global supply chain starting spring of 2018.

The plan is to replace the foam material with double walled paper by 2020, making it environmentally safer, according to Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer Karen Raskopf.

This move compliments Dunkin Donuts’ plan to remove all artificial dyes in its menu, as well as build new, more energy efficient restaurants.

Dunkin Donuts remains committed to sustainable packaging and will continue to look into additional opportunities to increase recycling for other consumer faced packaging.

