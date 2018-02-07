Plane forced back to T.F. Green after mid-air bird strike

By News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – A Washington, D.C. bound flight was forced to return to T.F. Green airport shortly after takeoff Wednesday after it was struck by a bird mid-flight.

American Airlines Spokesman Ross Feinstein told ABC6 that American Airlines Flight 5396, operated by PSA Airlines, was struck by a flying bird around 30 minutes after takeoff.

Feinstein said the airplane landed safely at T.F. Green and a maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft.

According to T.F. Green’s website flight AA5396 was scheduled to depart at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday for Washington D.C.’s Reagan International Airport.

