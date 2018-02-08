Bryant Football Adds Nine Players to Class of 2022

Bryant University Press Release

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Bryant University football head coach James Perry is excited to announce the addition of nine student-athletes to the Class of 2022 that will join the Bulldogs next fall.

These nine will join the 10 that were added during the December signing period. This group includes student-athletes from five different states and the first recruit from Germany in program history. There is three linebackers, three defensive linemen, one offensive lineman, one quarterback and one wide receiver in the group. In December, Bryant signed its first-ever recruit from Canada to a group that included one running back, one wide receiver, three offensive linemen, one linebacker and four defensive backs.

"We are excited with the second half of recruiting and being able to bring in the right guys who will make us better and the school better," Perry said. "These eight guys all possess the characteristics we look for in student-athletes and will allow us to be a faster program moving forward.

In total, we were able to bring in 19 student-athletes who all will help us in our quest to become the best program in the FCS," Perry added. "I would also like to take this time to thank my entire coaching staff for their tireless efforts throughout the recruiting process."

NAME POS|HGT|WGT HOMETOWN|HIGH SCHOOL Joe Andreessen LB|6-1|220 Depew, N.Y.|Lancaster High School Will Bosworth OL|6-6|215 Marblehead, Mass.|Marblehead High School Harrison Easton QB|6-1|196 Miami, Fla.|Coral Gables Senior High School Greg Johnston DE|6-2|225 Asheville, N.C.|TC Roberson Connor Payne DL|6-2|265 Massapequa Park, N.Y.|Massapequa High School Derrius Perryman LB|6-0|215 Miami, Fla.|Coral Gables Senior High School Jake Ribeiro WR|5-11|175 Swansea, Mass.|La Salle Academy Ryan Saddler LB|6-2|225 Boca Raton, Fla.|Cardinal Gibbons Leon Schmid DL|6-4|255 Suffield, Conn.|Suffield Academy

Joe Andreessen | LB | 6-1 | 220 | Depew, N.Y. | Lancaster

Andreessen was a two-year starter for Eric Rupp at Lancaster High School … Helped his team to back-to-back sectional titles and an appearance in the 2017 state finals … Also wrestled on the varsity team since seventh grade … Posted 118 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks and also rushed for 525 yards … Scored 17 touchdowns … Recorded 103 tackles, two interceptions and three touchdowns as a junior … Two-time all-state linebacker … Two-time All-Western New York linebacker … Defensive Player of the Game in the sectional championship back-to-back years … Earned the Lancaster Legends Iron Man Award twice … Named to the American Family Insurance All-USA New York Football team … 2017 NUC All-American … 2017 Western New York High School Sports Defensive Player of the Year … 2017 All Bee Newspapers Defensive Player of the Year … 2017 Shane Conlan Award for Western New York Outstanding Linebacker … Defensive MVP in the 2017 New York State title game … Finalist for the 2017 Trench Trophy (Western New York Outstanding Lineman) … Nominee for the 2017 Connelly Cup (Western NY Player of the Year) … 2016 Jim Kelly Underclassmen Defensive Player of the Year … Helped wrestling team win the Class AA state title in 17-18 … Captain each of his final three years … 161 career wins … Honor Roll student.

Personal: The son of Jody and Paul Andreessen … Has one brother … Brother, JD, plays baseball at Monmouth.

Will Bosworth | OL | 6-6 | 215 | Marblehead, Mass. | Marblehead

Bosworth started each of his final two seasons at Marblehead for head coach James Rudloff … Starting offensive tackle on a team that advanced to the state final in 2016 … Started at offensive tackle and defensive end as a senior as team repeated as league champs … Boston Globe All-Star, NEC All-Star and Salem News Honorable Mention All-Star as a senior … Received teams outstanding offensive lineman award … Named Most Improved Player as a junior … Also earned varsity letters in hockey and lacrosse … Honor Roll student.

Personal: The son of Kirsten and Craig Bosworth … Has one brother.

Harrison Easton | QB | 6-1 | 196 | Miami, Fla. | Coral Gables

Easton was a three-year member of the varsity football team at Coral Gables Senior High School … Earned Third Team All-Dade honors as a junior in 2016.

Personal: The son of Robbi and Eddie Easton … Has three brothers and one sister … Brother, Dalton, was a three-year starter at QB for Bryant from 2014-16 … Dalton set program records for completions, attempts, passing yards (7,463), passing touchdowns (70) and total offense … Mother, Robbi, was a diver at the University of Miami.

Greg Johnston | DE | 6-2 | 255 | Asheville, N.C. | TC Roberson

Johnston was a four-year varsity letterwinner in football at TC Roberson in Asheville, N.C. … Set the school sack record with 21 … Two-time all-conference and two-time All-Western NC in football … Also four-year letterwinner in wrestling … Two-time all-conference, two-time All-Western NC and most outstanding wrestler in the conference … Honor Roll student.

Personal: The son of Evelyn and Rod Johnston.

Connor Payne | DL | 6-2 | 265 | Massapequa Park, N.Y. | Massapequa

A two-year varsity letterwinner at Massapequa High School … Served as a team captain during his senior year … Two-time All-Nassau County … Named All-Long Island, All-State and Honorable Mention All-Metro as a senior … Also participated in the Senior Bowl … Posted 66 tackles, 13 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and a blocked field goal as a senior … Posted 45 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, four sacks, five breakups and two forced fumbles as a junior … Also lettered in basketball … National Honor Society member.

Personal: The son of Nicole and Robert Payne … Has one brother and one sister.

Derrius Perryman | LB | 6-0 | 215 | Miami, Fla. | Coral Gables

Perryman was a three-year varsity letterwinner at Coral Gables Senior High School … Participated in the Dade County vs Broward County All-Star Game.

Personal: The son of Sandra Bouie-Perryman and Derrius Perryman … Has three brothers and one sister … Brother, Denzel, played at Miami and is now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers … Brother, Quintero Frierson played at Rutgers … Brother, Desmond, played at Methodist.

Jake Ribeiro | WR | 5-11 | 175 | Swansea, Mass. | La Salle Academy

Ribeiro was a two-year starter for head coach Geoffrey Marcone at local La Salle Academy … Helped the Rams to back-to-back state championship game appearances, winning the state title as a senior … First Team All-State, First Team All-Division, and the team's offensive MVP as a senior … Posted over 2,200 all-purpose yards, 22 touchdowns, 103 tackles and four interceptions in two seasons … Named to the American Family Insurance All-USA Rhode Island Football team … Honors student.

Personal: The son of Rona and Joe Ribeiro … Has two brothers and one sister.

Ryan Saddler | LB | 6-2 | 225 | Boca Raton, Fla. | Cardinal Gibbons

Saddler played two seasons at Saint Andrews before playing his final two seasons at Cardinal Gibbons … Served as a team captain as a senior … Defensive MVP after leading his team in tackles as a senior … Named to the Broward County All-Star team … Also earned All-Area and All-County Second Team honors as a senior … Received the Redskin Award as a junior, given to the best overall player/leader … Named the offensive player of the year as a sophomore at Saint Andrews … Principals Honor Roll.

Personal: The son of Melissa and Bob Saddler … Has one brother.

Leon Schmid | DL | 6-4 | 255 | Suffield, Conn. | Suffield Academy

Played high school football in Germany before attending Suffield Academy for a postgrad year … Posted 27 tackles and two sacks at Suffield Academy … Participated in the Elite 200 Camp, a camp that brought together more than 240 players from Germany, Austria and Poland … Named the Defensive MVP of the camp.

Personal: The son of Petra and Ulrich Schmid … Has one sister.