NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible boater in distress in Buzzards Bay after three mayday calls Wednesday night.

Crews had been scouring the waters all night, but there is still no sign of the boat or boater.

Aside from the mayday calls, the Coast Guard does not have much information about who or what they are looking for.

“Mayday...mayday,” was the call that came in by a mumbled male voice at 8:30 p.m. The Coast Guard responded but could not get in touch with the boater.

However at 8:53 p.m., the call was repeated but again, they could not establish communication.

The muffled male voice on the line was the only clue in the search.

At the moment, the exact location, nature of distress, type of boat, and how many people are on board are all unknown.

ABC6 News was told that the Coast Guard had been searching through the night around Buzzards Bay.

