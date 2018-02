By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Route 24 South in Fall River is closed after a sanding truck and two other vehicles were involved in a crashed.

The sander lost a tire and rolled over between Exits 5 and 6 dumping sand all over the roadway.

Traffic was diverted off the highway at Highland Avenue.

Injuries are reported, but they are non-life-threatening.

ABC6 News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018