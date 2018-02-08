Teenager, young boy bond over fight against cancer - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Teenager, young boy bond over fight against cancer

By Alana Cerrone

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) - Austin Chea is 6 years old. He was diagnosed with leukemia in October, and he has 2 years of chemotherapy ahead of him.

He's been out of school ever since he got diagnosed.

But today was special - he got a ride back to Saylesville Elementary to say hi to his classmates and teachers.

Tomorrow, he's back to his treatments.

That's where 17-year-old David Du comes in. He just finished his chemotherapy after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and is on the road to recovery. When he heard about Austin through the Lincoln Police Department, he took it upon himself to become a mentor for the young boy he barely knew.

But it became much more than just a friendship.

David, along with the assistance of his football coach and Lincoln Police Captain Phil Gould, began the campaign “Austin’s Army.”  It helps raise funds for the Chea family, and reminds Austin that he has his “army” behind him.

 “Austin’s Army” wristbands can be purchased at the Lincoln Police Department, the Saylesville Fire Department, Saylesville Elementary, and the Lincoln Middle School.  For more information, visit their Facebook page, “Austin’s Army Lincoln”.

