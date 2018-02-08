Vigil held to remember young boys killed, allegedly by mother

By John Krinjak

BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) -- A crowd of at least a hundred people filled Prospect Street Thursday night to pay tribute to 5-year-old Lason and 8-year-old Edson Brito.

According to police, their mother, 43-year-old Latarsha Sanders, admitted to stabbing and killing her sons in their home as part of a voodoo ritual.

Family members are still in shock over what happened, saying Sanders loved her kids.

Sanders' father came out to the vigil, telling the crowd he's standing by his daughter.

The boys' grieving father was also there. He says this is not the woman he married.

"I never knew her practicing voodoo or any of that," said Edson Brito. "She loved them so much. She would have done anything possible for the kids."

Police actually shut down the entire block here to accommodate the crowd that gathered to remember these two lives cut short.

Part of that overflow crowd--Edson Brito's kindergarten teacher Janet Brandt. She remembers a vibrant young boy with big dreams.

"He was a sweet kid. Always smiling and so pleasant. The kids loved him. He wanted to be a hairdresser. Always said when he grew up he wanted to be a hairdresser," said Brandt.

As he stands outside the place his sons used to call home, their father is still in disbelief.

"I'm no longer going to be able to stand on this step right here. I'm never going to be able to wait for my son to get out of his school bus," said Edson Brito.

In addition to mourning this tragic loss, organizers say they hope the vigil can be a teachable moment to raise awareness about mental health, and remind people there is help out there.

The Cape Verde Association of Brockton is collecting donations for the boys' funeral expenses.