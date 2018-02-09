49ers sign Garoppolo to Record-Setting Contract - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

49ers sign Garoppolo to Record-Setting Contract

Posted: Updated:

Jimmy Garoppolo has signed a five-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers worth a reported record-breaking $137.5 million.
        Garoppolo reached the deal on Thursday, allowing the Niners to lock up their franchise quarterback without using the franchise tag and before he could become a free agent next month. NFL Network reported the value of the contract. The average annual value of $27.5 million per season is $500,000 more per season than the previous high reached last year by Detroit's Matthew Stafford.
        San Francisco acquired Garoppolo from New England before the trade deadline for a 2018 second-round pick. As soon as he took the field a few weeks later, he immediately turned around a franchise that started the year with a 1-10 record.
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.