Fourteen busted in Pawtucket drug investigation

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Fourteen people were arrested as a result of a narcotics investigation Pawtucket Police announced on Friday.

Following numerous complaints of illegal narcotics use and distribution, officers were dispatched to a residence on Nickerson Street, armed with search warrants.

As a result, fourteen people were arrested at that address. Police noted, the same residence was previously searched in February 2017, where seventeen people were arrested.

The following individuals were arrested and charges with:

Marquis Moffett, 42, of Pawtucket:

Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver. Possession of Cocaine. Possession of Schedule III Suboxone. Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

John Ford, 51, of Pawtucket:

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver. Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Alyssa Maurelli, 29, of Pawtucket:

Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver. Possession of Cocaine. Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

The two people below were charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Pawtucket Police added both also had outstanding Superior Court Warrants.

Michael Macewen, 44, of Pawtucket. Rosa Vachon, 30, of Pawtucket.

Police also stated the following were lastly charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance.

Bryanna Brown, 27, of West Warwick Brianna Rothermel, 21, of Warwick Wayne Altman, 31, of East Providence Mckinley Threats, 24, Homeless Eujean Montius, 29, Homeless Austin Beaulieu, 23, Homeless Tiffany Krich, 35, Homeless Darwin Stroble, 44, Homeless Michael Rothermel, 35, Homeless

