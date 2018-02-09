Kiwi fruit possibly linked to statewide allergic-like reactions

By: Rachael Perry

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The sale of kiwi fruit has been suspended from a local market following an allergic-type reaction that developed in 34 students across Rhode Island.

According to the Department of Health, the sale of kiwi fruit at Roch’s Fresh Foods in West Greenwich has been suspended until further notice. The green and seedy fruit, both cut and bagged at that location, has been possibly linked to the reactions.

“RIDOH received reports of approximately 34 students experiencing symptoms, including itching of the lips and mouth, hives and tongue swelling. Fresh kiwi fruit was consumed immediately prior to onset of these reactions,” said Department of Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken.

“Roch's has been very cooperative as RIDOH works with schools to ensure that all the fresh fruit from this distributor is discarded.”

According to the Department of Health, the following schools have reported reactions to the fruit:

Blackstone Valley Prep 1, Cumberland

Blackstone Valley Prep 2, Cumberland

Blackstone Valley Prep 3, Cumberland

Vartan Gregorian, Providence

Southside Elementary Charter, Providence

Globe Park School, Woonsocket

Illuminar at ACH 1st, Providence

Highlander, Providence

Frank Spaziano Annex, Providence

Times 2 Academy, Providence

Nathaniel Greene, Pawtucket

Anges Hennessey, East Providence

Silver Springs, East Providence

Orlo Avenue, East Providence

“The distribution of kiwis from Roch’s Fresh Foods has been suspended. Because fruit had also been distributed to Massachusetts, RIDOH is coordinating with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health,” said Wendelken

Students who had reactions were treated with antihistamines. All improved as a result.

The cause of the reaction is still under investigation at this time.

