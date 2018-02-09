P-Bruins Shut Out Penguins

The Providence Bruins defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Friday night 4-0 in the first game of their three-game weekend. The P-Bruins got goals from Kenny Agostino, Colton Hargrove, Tommy Cross and Adam Payerl while Zane McIntyre earned his fourth shutout of the season.

The Providence offense was dominant in the first period leading in shots 22 to 7. At 8:53 that relentless attack paid off. Off a pass from Jordan Szwarz, Connor Clifton took a shot from the right point that bounced off the end boards. Agostino grabbed it at the bottom of the left circle and fired a shot bar down and in for his 13th goal of the season. After the officials reviewed it, they concluded it was a good goal and the P-Bruins brought a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Early in the second period, McIntyre kept it a one goal game with some big saves to rob the Penguins of the tying goal. The P-Bruins continued to dominate in shots 36-13 after two periods, and were able to cash in on their first powerplay. At 14:39, Hargrove picked off a clearing attempt in front of goal tender Casey DeSmith with plenty of room to shoot. From the left dot, he fired a shot by for his 11th goal of the season to double the Providence lead to 2-0 after 40 minutes.

Just five minutes into the third period, the Penguins could not take advantage of their 3rd and 4th power-plays of the game, including a 5-on-3, as McIntyre was able to deny any and all chances. Shortly after the kill, Cross notched his 7th goal of the season off a one-timer from Matt Beleskey to make it a 3-0 lead. At 16:50, Payerl put the final nail in the Penguin coffin. Clifton slid a backhand pass to Colby Cave, who deked to make some space for Payerl. He took a shot from the bottom left circle for his 3rd goal of the season as Providence cruised to a 4-0 win.

McIntyre stopped all 22 shots he faced while DeSmith stopped 39 of 43. Providence was 1-2 on the power play and 5-5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins now hit the road for a Saturday night face-off in Bridgeport when they take on the Sound Tigers at 7pm.

