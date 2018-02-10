Conway The Hero as #9 PC Beats Maine in OT in Crucial Hockey East Showdown

Scott Conway’s goal 4:11 into overtime propelled the No. 9/10 Providence College men’s hockey team to a 3-2 win over the University of Maine on Friday night (Feb. 9) at Schneider Arena.

SCORE

No. 9/10 Providence – 3 | Maine – 2 (OT)

RECORDS

Providence – 18-9-4 (11-6-4 HEA) | Maine – 15-11-4 (9-8-3 HEA)

VENUE

Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I.

GOALIES

Hayden Hawkey (PC) – 31 saves

Jeremy Swayman (UM) – 39 saves

NOTES

- Vimal Sukumaran got the Friars on the board just 6:05 into the game. Erik Foley streaked down the left wing and sent a cross-crease pass to Sukumaran for the finish in front. Brandon Duhaime earned the secondary assist.

- Maine responded with a goal of its own two minutes later. Chase Pearson notched his seventh of the year, assisted by linemates Eduards Tralmaks and Mitchell Fossier.

- Jacob Bryson put the Friars back on top with a shot from the left point at 10:43 of the first. His slapper, which snuck through traffic in front of Swayman, was assisted by Josh Wilkins and Vimal Sukumaran.

- Hayden Hawkey made a highlight reel save midway through the second. He slid across the crease, denying Pearson of a second goal of the day with the knob of his stick.

- In the closing seconds of Maine’s second-period power play, Robbie Hennessy made a critical goal line clearance for the Friars.

- Ryan Smith tied the game for Maine with just 1:57 remaining in the second frame. Peter Housakos forced a turnover in the high slot, corralled the puck and skated toward the goal line. He patiently waited, finding Ryan Smith in front for a one-time finish.

- Just one minute into the third period, Josh Wilkins was awarded a five-minute major for charging. Maine earned five minutes of power-play time and managed four shots, but the Friars actually had the best opportunity. Sukumaran skated in on the breakaway one minute in, but Swayman made a save with the right leg pad to keep it knotted at 2-2.

- With only 1:59 remaining in overtime, Maine’s Nolan Vesey went to the box for charging. Scott Conway was able to convert for the Friars 1:10 into that power-play time. He skated off the left boards and shoved the puck home on the backhand from the slot. Duhaime registered his second assist of the day on the play and Ben Mirageas nabbed the other assist.

- Providence went to overtime for the fourth time in the last five games, going 2-0-2 in those games.

- Conway scored in his third-consecutive game and has scored a goal in four of his last five games for the Friars.

- Bryson has now scored three goals in the last two games and four total this season.

- Sukumaran matches a career-long point streak at three games (1-3-4) and has eclipses his point total from last season with 15 points (8g, 7a).

- The Friars’ class of 2018 was honored prior to the game – Jake Beaton, Alex Cromwell, Robbie Hennessey, Brian Pinho, and Truman Reed.

- With the win, Providence moves into sole possession of second place in the Hockey East standings at 26 points, two behind first place Boston College.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (PC) – 6:05/1st – EV – Vimal Sukumaran (Foley, Duhaime) – Foley skated down the left wing and sent a cross-crease pass to Sukumaran for the finish.

1-1 (Maine) – 8:27/1st – EV – Chase Pearson (Tralmaks, Fossier) – Pass out front from the goal line, finished in front by Pearson.

2-1 (PC) – 10:43/1st – EV – Jacob Bryson (Wilkins, Sukumaran) – Slap shot from the left point through traffic.

2-2 (Maine) – 18:03/2nd – EV – Ryan Smith (Housakos) – Housakos forced the turnover, skated to the goal line and passed it back in front for the one-time finish from Smith.

3-2 (PC) – 4:11/OT – PP – Scott Conway (Duhaime, Mirageas) – Backhander in the slot.

PC GAME HIGHS

Goals: Sukumaran, Bryson, Conway (1)

Assists: Duhaime (2)

Points: Sukumaran, Duhaime (2)

Shots: Wilkins (9)

POWER PLAYS

Providence – 1/5

Maine – 0/3

SHOTS

Providence – 39

Maine – 33

UP NEXT

Providence returns to action next Friday (Feb. 16) for the front-end of a home-and-home series against UMass Lowell. The Friars will host the River Hawks on Friday at 7:15 p.m. (NESN Plus) and travel to Tsongas Center on Saturday (ESPN3).

