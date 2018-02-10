Brown Loses to Cornell at Home

Cornell scored the game's first 13 points and never looked back, leading by as many as 21 points in the second half, to cruise to a 78-60 Ivy League win over Brown Friday evening at the Pizzitola Sports Center.

The Big Red (9-11, 3-4 Ivy) connected on 29-of-53 field goals (55-percent), while Brown (10-10, 3-4 Ivy) was held to 21-of-67 shooting from the field (31-percent).

"Cornell outplayed us in every facet of the game," said Brown head coach Mike Martin. "This was a real reality check for all of us. I hope we can respond against a really talented Columbia squad tomorrow, a team who has made more treys than anyone else in the league."

Brown, who scored 102 points against Princeton in its last game, struggled against Cornell's three-quarter court pressure, which took the Bears out of rhythm and allowed just one fast break basket.

Freshman guard Desmond Cambridge (Nashville, TN) helped keep Brown in the game with a game high 26 points, connecting on 9-of-24 field goals and 4-of-5 free throws. He also hauled in seven rebounds.

Bears' junior forward Obi Okolie (Ajax, Ontario) tossed in eight points and pulled down eight rebounds, while freshman Tamenang Choh (Lowell, MA) also grabbed eight rebounds.

Cornell was paced by Stone Gettings, who scored 15 of his team high 23 points in the first half on phenomenal 10-of-15 shooting from the field. He completed the double-double with game high 10 rebounds.

Matt Morgan, the Ivy League's leading scorer, had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Big Red, while Steve Julian chipped in with 10 points.

The Bears missed their first eight shots of the game and quickly fell behind, 13-0, following a layup by Gettings at the 15:54 mark. Cornell kept the pressure on the Bears, using the trey to build a 33-16 lead with 6:34 left in the half after back-to-back treys by Jimmy Boeheim and Gettings.

Brown made a mini-comeback to cut Cornell's lead to 12 points at the half, 47-35, with Cambridge scoring 16 points at intermission for the Bears.

A layup by Choh at the outset of the second half cut the Cornell lead to 47-37.

The Big Red quickly responded with a 20-9 run to build a 21-point advantage, 67-46, with 12:33 remaining. Gettings and Morgan each had six points in run to put the game away.

The Bears are back in action tomorrow, Saturday, February 10, hosting Columbia at the Pizzitola Sports Center. Tip-off is 6:00 pm. It's Alumni Weekend and Brown's record-setting 2008 men's basketball team will be recognized.

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Email

Print