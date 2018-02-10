18 URI Blows Out Second Place Davidson for 15th Straight Win

Rhode Island earned its 15th straight victory in front of a sold out Ryan Center, beating Davidson 72-59 Friday.

It was a hot start by the Rams (20-3, 12-0 Atlantic 10), as they jumped ahead 10-5 backed by eight points in the first four minutes from Stanford Robinson. Two consecutive goal tending calls on Rhody gave the Wildcats four points and they got within one point (12-11) at 13:57. That was as close as Davidson (13-10, 8-4 A-10) would get for the rest of the game. Fatts Russell came up with a steal and found E.C. Matthews for a fastbreak dunk to put Rhode Island up 26-14 with 7:50 to play in the half. A layup by Davidson's Will Magarity with four seconds remaining of the period sent the Rams into the locker room up 34-23.

The second half was all Jarvis Garrett. He made back-to-back baskets, increasing the Rhode Island lead to 47-29 with 14:43 remaining. A successful trip to the charity stripe for Cyril Langevine pushed the Rams' lead to 20 (49-29). Davidson went on 8-2 run to chip the deficit to 51-37 with 10:50 remaining, however it was not enough, as the Rams cruised down the stretch to improve to 12-0 in conference play.

Inside the Box Score

Senior Jarvis Garrett had a team-high 17 points, going 6-of-8 from the field. He added four rebounds and two assists.

Sophomore Cyril Langevine went 5-of-6 from the field, scoring 14 points. He also had eight rebounds and two blocks.

Redshirt senior Stanford Robinson had 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Freshman Fatts Russell added 10 points three assists, and one steal in 18 minutes off the bench.

Rhode Island's bench provided 41 points, the second most of the season. The Rams had 43 points from the reserves against Brown on Nov. 28.

The Rams held the advantage in rebounds (32-23), assists (16-13), and second chance points (9-2).

The 15-game win streak matches the second longest in program history. It trails only the 22-game streak that ran from 1937-38 into 1938-39.

This is the third 20-win season for head coach Dan Hurley in the last four years. Hurley joins Jim Baron (6), Frank Keaney (3), Jack Kraft (3) and Al Skinner (3) as the only coaches with three seasons of 20 or more wins with Rhode Island.

Coaches from around the country will be raising money for autism through Coaches Powering Forward for Autism benefiting Autism Speaks. As part of the effort, coaches wore the blue puzzle piece pin on their suit jackets during the game tonight. This is part of college basketball's autism awareness weekend, an effort started by Towson head men's basketball coach Pat Skerry and USF assistant men's basketball coach Tom Herrion.

Stat of the Game

17 - Senior Jarvis Garrett scored 17 points, all of which came in the second half.

Up Next

The Rams host Richmond on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8:35 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.