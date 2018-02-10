State Police arrest man, nab $400K of pot, hash oil

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A man from California was arrested following the seizure of $400,000 worth of marijuana and hash oil.

Jiacheng Liu, 29, of San Francisco, was pulled over around 3:00 p.m., on Friday, for speeding near the junction of I-95 and I-295 in Warwick.

“During a subsequent search of the van, Troopers seized four large duffle bags containing nearly 185 pounds of marijuana packed in vacuum-sealed bags worth an estimated $368,800,” said Laura Meade Kirk, spokeswoman for the Rhode Island State Police.

“They also seized two boxes and a bag containing more than 800 vials of hash oil, with a value of approximately $40,000.”

Liu was subsequently arrested and charged with the following:

Delivery/Possession with Intent to Deliver and Manufacture a Controlled Substance. – Two Counts

Manufacture/Possession/Delivery of Greater Than Five Kilograms of Marijuana. – Two Counts

Liu is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

No further information is available at this time.

