Cranston rollover leads to DUI arrest

Cranston rollover leads to DUI arrest

Courtesy of Rhode Island State Police

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A three car crash led to one man being arrested for a DUI early Saturday morning.

Nicholas Raposa, 23, of Cranston, was reportedly speeding around 12:40 a.m., “when his car struck the rear of a pickup truck also heading north on I-95 approaching Route 10,” said Rhode Island State Police in a press release.  

“The pickup veered left across all lanes of traffic, struck the Jersey barrier, and came back into the high-speed lane where it was struck by a third vehicle that was unable to avoid a collision. The truck landed on its roof.”

State Police noted, the driver of the truck first hit by Raposo, was identified as Vinton McFarlane, 45, of Pawtucket. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital were his injuries were considered non life-threatening.

The third driver, identified as Moises Caminero, 29, of Providence, was uninjured,

Raposa was charged with the following:

  • Driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs. – First offense
  • Driving so as to endanger, resulting in physical injury.
  • Reckless driving.

Raposa was also cited for texting while driving, reasonable and prudent speeds, and improper intervals between vehicles.

