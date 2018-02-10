Construction on Citizens Bank corporate campus more than halfway done

By: Chloe Leshner

Cleshner@abc6.com

@cleshnerabc6

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) -- Construction is well underway on an expansive Citizens Bank corporate campus in Johnston and thousands of people gathered today to check out the progress.

That project is more than halfway done and the mayor of Johnston tells ABC 6, it's a win for the city.

Several city and state leaders toured the nearly completed construction site of the Citizens Bank corporate campus Saturday. The huge project expected to have a huge impact on Johnston.

"It's fabulous for the city, it really is. We're very proud they chose Johnston, they could've gone anywhere else plus they could've gone out of state," says Mayor Joseph Polisena.

Many of the 3,000 employees now working in Cranston, Smithfield and East Providence stopped by to check the progress. They'll all be moving to the 420,000 square foot, state of the art campus once it's completed.

"The more you combine your employee groups, the more collaboration you get. You want your colleagues to run into each other by accident and talk to each other, the building is designed to make that happen," says Michael Knipper, the head of property for Citizens Bank.

Progress is also moving along on other projects related to the build.

"Highway ramps are now on 295, they'll be finished in June of this year. Residents down the road will get sewer water that never had it before because we had to bring it into the campus," says Knipper.

Something Mayor Polisena says residents will get to enjoy are the community sports fields being built on the campus.

"When I sat down with them and asked if they would do some things for the community and without reservation they said yes. They really have immersed themselves in the community," says Polisena.

Officials say the campus will also be helpful in recruiting potential employees to move to Rhode Island.

It's expected to open in August.

(C) WLNE/ABC 6 2018