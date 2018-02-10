PC Men's Lacrosse Runs Past Holy Cross In Home Opener

Providence College Press Release

Providence, R.I. – The Providence men’s lacrosse team defeated Holy Cross, 9-6, on Feb. 10 in its 2018 home opener on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. The Friars improved to 1-1 on the season, while the Crusaders dropped to 0-1 to start the year.



1st Quarter: The Friars jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead as junior Nick Hatzipetrakos (Syossett, N.Y) scored his second goal of the season off a feed from Austin Goltz(Orchard Park, N.Y). Holy Cross grabbed the lead before the end of the quarter as goals by Connor Waldron and Sean Mullaney put the Crusaders up 2-1 after the opening 15 minutes of play.



2nd Quarter: Providence evened the score before halftime with goals from Goltz and freshman Zach Masessa (Montgomery, N.J.) at 9:26 and 6:15. The Crusaders got a goal from Rowan Hart on the man-up during the quarter.



3rd Quarter: The third quarter belonged to Hatzipetrakos. The Friars’ junior midfielder scored three-consecutive goals, two off feeds from Sean Leahey (Cranford, N.J.), to give Providence a 6-3 advantage. Friars’ All-American junior goalkeeper Tate Boyce (Matthews, N.C.), meanwhile, made four saves in the frame to keep the Crusaders off the board.



4th Quarter: Hatzipetrakos added his fifth goal of the game minutes into the fourth quarter to keep Providence’s advantage at three (7-4), but Holy Cross came charging back. Jack Cahill scored off a bounce-shot and Drew Babiak followed up with a goal of his own to trim the deficit to 7-6. Goltz answered on the man-up, scoring his third goal of the season, to give the Friars some insurance. Sophomore Tim Hinrichs (Amherst, N.H.) then sealed the Friars' win. Off a successful clear, the midfielder found the back of the net to put Providence up 9-6 with 2:33 to play.



Game Notes: Hatzipetrakos scored a game-high five goals, including four in the second half to keep the Friars in front. Leahey boosted his season-total in points up to eight, with three assists, while Goltz scored a goal and had two assists. Goltz now has four points on the season. The Crusaders had six different players find the back of the net. RJ Romeo (Wilton, Conn.) led the Friars at the face-off "X", winning seven of his 11 opportunities. Boyce finished with 11 saves in net for Providence.



What’s Next: The Friars will host Bryant University on Saturday, Feb. 17 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. Opening faceoff is set for 1:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on www.Friars.com.



Scoring Summary:

1st – 12:34 (PC) – Nick Hatzipetrakos (Austin Goltz) - EVEN

1st – 8:38 (HC) – Connor Waldron (Logan LeBlond) – EVEN

1st – 6:34 (HC) – Sean Mullaney (Kevin Kodzis) – EVEN

2nd – 9:26 (PC) – Austin Goltz (Ryan Nawrocki) – UP

2nd – 7:36 (HC) – Rowan Hart (Logan LeBlond) – UP

2nd – 6:15 (PC) – Zach Masessa (Austin Goltz) – EVEN

3rd – 10:12 (PC) – Nick Hatzipetrakos (Sean Leahey) – EVEN

3rd – 4:30 (PC) – Nick Hatzipetrakos (Sean) – EVEN

3rd – 00:45 (PC) – Nick Hatzipetrakos (James Barclay) – EVEN

4th – 12:29 (HC) – Justin Lynskey (Rowan Hart) – UP

4th – 11:12 (PC) – Nick Hatzipetrakos (Sean Leahey) – EVEN

4th – 9:29 (HC) – Jack Cahill – EVEN

4th – 8:51 (HC) – Drew Babiak – EVEN

4th – 7:31 (PC) – Austin Goltz (Brendan Kearns) – UP

4th – 2:33 (PC) – Tim Hinrichs – EVEN



Goalkeeping:

HC – Jonathan Tesoro: 10 saves, 9 goals against, 60:00 minutes

PC – Tate Boyce: 11 saves, 6 goals against, 60:00 minutes



Face-offs:

HC: 9-19

PC: 10-19



Extra-Man Opportunities:

HC: 2-6

PC: 2-8



Groundballs:

HC: 26

PC: 17