DePaul Runs PC Friars Over In Rout At The Dunk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Marin Maric scored 18 points, Tre'Darius McCallum added 12 points and 10 rebounds and DePaul cruised to an 80-63 victory over Providence on Saturday.

DePaul (10-14, 3-9 Big East Conference) snapped a three-game skid while Providence (16-9, 7-5) had its two-game win streak broken.

Maric was 5 of 6 from the field and made all eight of his free throws and McCallum collected his first double-double of the season. Max Strus added 17 points and Eli Cain had 14 for DePaul, which shot 29 of 48 from the floor (60 percent).

Nate Watson scored 14 points and Isaiah Jackson 12 to lead Providence. The Friars shot 34 percent overall and missed 17 of 19 from long range. The Blue Demons built a 40-25 halftime advantage, opened the second half on an 18-2 run and cruised from there.

