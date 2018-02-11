Fatal fire in Johnston under investigation

By: News Staff

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire that sent three people to the hospital on Saturday has now been deemed fatal.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, one of the victims pulled from the fire on George Waterman Road passed after being rushed to Rhode Island Hospital.

Neighbor Charlie Papa says a man in his 50s or 60s lived in the home with his elderly parents. Papa didn't hear any sirens when the call came in around 4 on Saturday.

"I knew they had fire and rescue trucks but I thought it was rescue trucks for his father, and you don't bother people when they have the rescue," says Papa.

All 3 people were taken to the hospital. Officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office aren't releasing any more information on who died.

The fire, leaving more than just an empty house on the street. Neighbors tell ABC 6 News the family lived there for at least 30 years and were well liked.

"They were tremendous, nice people. You couldn't find a nicer family. They bothered nobody, were always friendly, I thought the world of them," says Papa.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

No further information is available.

