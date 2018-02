If the NCAA Tournament were released today, URI would not be a Top 16 seed as some anticipated.



Instead, they're slated as a current #5 seed in the Midwest Regional, projected to match up with Loyola Chicago in the first round.



The Rams are on a 15 game winning streak, are undefeated in the A10, and are #5 in RPI (a measurement used less by this year's committee) in the country.

Providence College is currently the South Region's #10 Seed, slated for a first round game against Kentucky.