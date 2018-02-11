P-Bruins Blow Two Goal Lead, Penguins Take Shootout Win

The Providence Bruins fell in a shootout to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Sunday afternoon 3-2, dropping their first game of the season on home ice to the first place team in the Atlantic Division. The P-Bruins got goals from Tommy Cross and Adam Payerl while Zane McIntyre made his 30th start of the season in net.

The first 12 minutes were very physical, with Providence holding the Penguins without a shot on goal. At 13:42, Tommy Cross netted a power play goal to open the scoring. From the left-wing corner, Jordan Szwarz delivered a centering pass to the P-Bruins captain at the point. He fired a one-timer by Casey DeSmith for his eighth goal of the season and the P-Bruins took a 1-0 lead. Payerl doubled the lead less than five minutes later on his fourth goal of the year. Zboil entered the zone and deked to create space for Payerl. After his first shot was blocked, he got his own rebound on the top of the crease and scored to give Providence a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

The Penguins responded in the second period tying the game with two goals of their own. The first came at 6:31 off the stick of Gage Quinney. Frank Corrado won a battle for the puck in front of his own bench and snuck the puck out to Quinney. From just inside the right circle, he beat McIntyre for his ninth goal of the season cutting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s deficit to 2-1. Jarred Tinordi evened up the score at 10:35 with his third goal of the year. Reid Gardiner and Jean-Sebastien Dea created traffic around McIntyre, who stopped their attempts but could not control the puck. Tinordi got the loose puck and roofed home a goal to tie the score 2-2 after 40 minutes.

After a scoreless third period, the game was brought into overtime. The P-Bruins had a couple of chances in the 3-on-3 overtime, highlighted by a Ryan Fitzgerald breakaway and a 4-on-3 power play. Neither of those chances found the back of the net and the game headed to a shootout. Shooting first for the Penguins, Dea used a forehand-backhand move to beat McIntyre for what proved to be the lone goal of the shootout. DeSmith stopped all three shootout attempts from Providence as the Penguins went on to a 3-2 victory.

McIntyre stopped 32 of 34 shots while DeSmith stopped 32 of 34. Providence was 1-5 on the power play and 2-2 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are off until Friday, when they begin another three-in-three weekend at home against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:05pm.

