UPDATE: Police identify man in deadly shooting in Central Falls

By: Anthony Vega

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Central Falls police has identified a male who was shot in the city Sunday night.

Police say 22-year-old Christian Huertas Hernandez, of Central Falls, was found lying down on the ground on Richardson Street at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Hernandez sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he underwent surgery.

He later died of his injuries.

Anyone who has information or witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Central Fall Police Department at 401-727-7411.

