Woonsocket High School fumigated for bed bugs

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at Woonsocket High School are heading back to school Monday morning after their building was treated for bed bugs.
A series of letters were sent home last week by the superintendent alerting families of the issue. The problem was discovered by the school nurse who found a bed bug on a student.
The next day, a custodian found a bed bug in a classroom.
The high school and the Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center were professionally fumigated over the weekend.
