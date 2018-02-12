Woonsocket High School fumigated for bed bugs

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at Woonsocket High School are heading back to school Monday morning after their building was treated for bed bugs.

A series of letters were sent home last week by the superintendent alerting families of the issue. The problem was discovered by the school nurse who found a bed bug on a student.

The next day, a custodian found a bed bug in a classroom.

The high school and the Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center were professionally fumigated over the weekend.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018