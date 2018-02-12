Work starts to install truck toll gantries; No date set yet - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Work starts to install truck toll gantries; No date set yet



By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Work is starting to install a new truck tolling system, but state officials say they have not yet picked a date to start tolling.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says crews will begin installing the first two of several planned toll gantries Monday on Interstate 95.

The first will be installed one mile north of Exit 2 in Hopkinton/Hope Valley and the second will be three miles south of Exit 5, near the Exeter/Richmond line.

RIDOT says lane closures and some brief highway closures are planned around the locations for the next several weeks, with the work scheduled to be completed February 20th.

RIDOT says its contractor plans to test the system for about a month. It says it won’t start collecting tolls until all systems are working properly.

