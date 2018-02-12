Police face criticism for Black History Month tweet - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police face criticism for Black History Month tweet

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Boston police are facing heavy criticism online for a now-deleted post on Twitter for Black History Month that celebrated a white man.

The original post on the department’s official Twitter account Saturday night was in honor of former Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach.

The department said in the tweet it was paying tribute to Auerbach for being the first NBA coach to draft a African-American player, play an all African-American starting lineup and fire the league's first African-American head coach.

Several Twitter users responded by calling the post “tone-deaf” and “clueless.”

The tweet was deleted less than an hour after it was posted. The department’s account later posted another tweet that night honoring Bill Russell, the first African-American head coach in the NBA.

The police department has declined to comment.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

