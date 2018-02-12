Rhode Island GOP files ethics complaint against Raimondo

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The chairman of the Rhode Island Republican Party has filed an ethics complaint against Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo for striking a fundraising deal with a local Democratic group, the head of which was a state employee.

Brandon Bell on Monday asked the ethics commission to investigate. Bell contends Raimondo may have violated multiple provisions of the ethics code with the agreement that her campaign recently struck with the Providence Democratic City Committee, which was then headed by Patrick Ward.

Ward was hired by the Raimondo administration in June for a job in the Department of Human Services.

Bell said in his complaint that the fundraising agreement is prohibited because it constitutes a financial transaction and Ward is Raimondo's subordinate.

Spokesmen for Raimondo did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

