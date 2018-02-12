2nd high school student dies after getting struck

By: The Associated Press

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police say the second Massachusetts high school student struck by a vehicle while crossing a street over the weekend has died.

Needham police say 17-year-old Adrienne Garrido died at the hospital Sunday after being struck by a vehicle near Needham High School at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Sixteen-year-old-year-old Talia Newfield died at the hospital soon after being struck.

Talia's father described the girls as best friends.

Both were juniors and members of the track team, which competed on Sunday wearing black and white ribbons bearing their teammates' initials.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey's office Monday said two vehicles were involved, and both drivers remained at the scene and spoke to investigators.

The investigation remains underway and no charges have been announced.

