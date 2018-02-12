School bus driver cited for crash involving middle school studen - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

School bus driver cited for crash involving middle school students

RAYNHAM, M.A. (WLNE) — A school bus driver has been cited for allegedly crashing into two trees and fleeing the area with a bus full of children, Raynham Police said on Monday.

Francelle Fleurine, 34, of Attleboro, received a citation for ‘leaving the scene of an accident,’ and ‘marked lanes violation,’ after police got a call around 3:20 p.m., saying a school bus was involved in a crash.

The crash happened in the area of Locust Street.

“She allegedly struck two trees while driving with students on board and then continued driving and finished her route Monday afternoon,” said Raynham Police in a press release.

When officers went to Raynham Middle School and spoke to Fleurine, they learned she was running late, and was attempting to turn around when the crash occurred.

“It was determined that the driver struck a tree and then backed into a second tree, smashing the back window of the bus. At the time there were at least 10 middle school students on board,” said Raynham Police.

No injuries were reported.

“Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District Superintendent Derek J. Swenson reports that immediate action was taken and Fleurine will no longer be a driver for the school system,” officials noted.

