Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

Scituate's Madison Medbery's Steal and Score 0% 0 votes East Greenwich's Hannah Burke's Lay In 0% 0 votes PC Hockey's Scott Conway's Overtime Game Winner 0% 0 votes La Salle's Aaron Banson-Gray's No Look Pass to Zach Simpson 0% 0 votes Brown Basketball's Desmond Cambridge's 360 Dunk 0% 0 votes