Man wanted for providing Pawtucket police with fake name

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are searching for a man who they say gave them a fake name.
Police say they made fourteen arrests at 12 Nickerson Street on Friday for various narcotics violations. One of the suspects who was arrested gave police a fake name of Austin Beaulieu.
The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Jake Medeiros.
A warrant for Medeiros has been issued for Obstructing a Police Officer in Execution of Duty.
He also has an outstanding arrest warrant out of Coventry.
Anyone with information regarding Medeiros’ whereabouts should contact the Pawtucket Police Department at 401-727-9100.
