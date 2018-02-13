Man wanted for providing Pawtucket police with fake name

By: Anthony Vega

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are searching for a man who they say gave them a fake name.

Police say they made fourteen arrests at 12 Nickerson Street on Friday for various narcotics violations. One of the suspects who was arrested gave police a fake name of Austin Beaulieu.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Jake Medeiros.

A warrant for Medeiros has been issued for Obstructing a Police Officer in Execution of Duty.

He also has an outstanding arrest warrant out of Coventry.

Anyone with information regarding Medeiros’ whereabouts should contact the Pawtucket Police Department at 401-727-9100.

