Exit 22 on 95 North closed following tractor-trailer rollover

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The ramp onto exit 22 on I-95 N will be closed until further notice after a tractor-trailer carrying scrap metal rolled over.

Rhode Island State Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer lost control while heading toward Route 6 West around 1:40 p.m.

The tractor trailer hit the guardrail and rolled over.

No injuries were reported, but the guard rail will need to be replaced.

“Crews are on the scene unloading the scrap metal from the truck, which needs to be done before they can upright the truck and remove it,” said Laura Meade Kirk with Rhode Island State Police.

The ramp is expected to be closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

