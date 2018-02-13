Norman, the "frozen cat", now recovering at Warwick Animal Hospital

By Alana Cerrone

acerrone@abc6.com

@Alana_Cerrone

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Next to a dumpster outside the Bayside Apartments on Sandy Lane, one of the employees of the property found cardboard box and went to throw it away. That’s when he noticed…there was something inside of it.

It was a cat – but looked like a ball of fur.

It had 12 pounds of fur on it. That fur actually saved it from freezing to death outside. It was 23 degrees that day, and his fur froze to the side of the box, and was dusted with snow.

He barely looked alive…his eyes, hidden underneath his fur, were crusted shut, and he was covered in urine and feces.

It took vets two hours to cut him out of his matted fur. When they finally did, they saw his tail was purple and cold to the touch.

Amazingly, the cat was otherwise okay, aside from some minor medical issues that the Warwick Animal Hospital took care of.

Norman, as he's been named, will be up for adoption at the RISPCA soon, but Dr. E.J. Finocchio can't fathom why he wasn't brought there in the first place.

"Bring a cat like that to a facility such as ours…don’t dispose of an animal just like a piece of garbage.

That's something he's unfortunately seeing more and more of.

"They seem to get worse and worse each case you have is worse than the one preceding it."

They’re offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible. They believe the owner lived right in that apartment complex, but the property manager says their tenants never reported having a cat that matched Norman’s description.

© WLNE-TV 2018