Police search murdered ex-chiropractor's safety deposit box - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police search murdered ex-chiropractor's safety deposit box

Posted: Updated:

By: Rebecca Turco

Email: rturco@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – East Providence Police seized thousands in cash and other items from the safety deposit box of murdered former chiropractor Clive Bridgham, according to court documents.

Police seized $7,200 cash, assorted antique jewelry, Bridgham’s will (dated 8/6/2002) and assorted documents, according to the search and forfeiture warrant receipt filed in district court February 5.

Detectives discovered the existence of the safety deposit box while searching through Bridgham’s house – the scene of the crime – last month. Police found a small red envelope labeled TD Bank with two keys inside, according to the affidavit requesting the search warrant.

Authorities requested a search warrant on January 31, believing the deposit box in the Barrington bank may contain, “evidence of great value relating to the horrific homicide,” according to the affidavit.

Owen Morris, 21, of Warren, is charged with Bridgham’s murder. The 67-year-old was found dead in Pleasant Street house on January 11. He had been stabbed repeatedly, according to police.

Morris was a former patient who police say filed a complaint in 2016, alleging Bridgham “violated professional boundaries.” That complaint ultimately led Bridgham to surrender his chiropractic license in November.

Morris has not yet entered a plea. Authorities have said they have a motive in mind, but would not elaborate.

© WLNE-TV 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.