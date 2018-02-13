Police search murdered ex-chiropractor's safety deposit box

By: Rebecca Turco

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – East Providence Police seized thousands in cash and other items from the safety deposit box of murdered former chiropractor Clive Bridgham, according to court documents.

Police seized $7,200 cash, assorted antique jewelry, Bridgham’s will (dated 8/6/2002) and assorted documents, according to the search and forfeiture warrant receipt filed in district court February 5.

Detectives discovered the existence of the safety deposit box while searching through Bridgham’s house – the scene of the crime – last month. Police found a small red envelope labeled TD Bank with two keys inside, according to the affidavit requesting the search warrant.

Authorities requested a search warrant on January 31, believing the deposit box in the Barrington bank may contain, “evidence of great value relating to the horrific homicide,” according to the affidavit.

Owen Morris, 21, of Warren, is charged with Bridgham’s murder. The 67-year-old was found dead in Pleasant Street house on January 11. He had been stabbed repeatedly, according to police.

Morris was a former patient who police say filed a complaint in 2016, alleging Bridgham “violated professional boundaries.” That complaint ultimately led Bridgham to surrender his chiropractic license in November.

Morris has not yet entered a plea. Authorities have said they have a motive in mind, but would not elaborate.

