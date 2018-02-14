16 URI Beats Richmond For 16th Straight Win, E.C. Matthews Leaves Game With Leg Injury

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) - Jared Terrell had 17 points and 16th-ranked Rhode Island extended its winning streak to 16 games with an 85-67 victory over Richmond on Tuesday night.

Cyril Langevine added 15 points and six rebounds off the bench for the Rams (21-3, 13-0 Atlantic 10), who now have the longest single-season streak in school history. The longest ever was 22 games over two seasons in 1937-38 and 1938-39.

But the Rams were dealt a blow late in the first half when senior guard E.C. Matthews left the game with a left knee injury after getting tangled up with Richmond's Grant Golden on a loose ball.

URI has won four of last five meetings with the Spiders (9-16, 7-6).

Matthews, the Rams' second-leading scorer, previously missed six games earlier this season after breaking his left wrist in URI's second game. His return to action in mid-December marked the start of its winning streak.

Nick Sherod led Richmond with 21 points. Grant Golden added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Entering Tuesday, either Matthews or Sherod had scored at least 20 points in 11 of the team's previous 15 games.

The Rams did a good job adjusting without Matthews in the second half.

Richmond looked to be figuring things out offensively after getting some quick baskets and pulling within 49-44. That was before URI responded with 17-3 run to open up a 19-point lead.

URI finished with 13 steals and scored 28 points off 19 Richmond turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Richmond: Entered the night in the hunt for a top four seed in the upcoming A-10 tournament. The loss was a setback for team that had won three of its previous four road games.

URI: Matthews injury is certainly one to watch as the Rams head into their final five games of the regular season. The Rams went 4-2 without him earlier this season.

