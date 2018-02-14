#16 URI Beats Richmond For 16th Straight Win, E.C. Matthews Leav - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

#16 URI Beats Richmond For 16th Straight Win, E.C. Matthews Leaves Game With Leg Injury

Posted: Updated:

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

       KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) - Jared Terrell had 17 points and 16th-ranked Rhode Island extended its winning streak to 16 games with an 85-67 victory over Richmond on Tuesday night.

       Cyril Langevine added 15 points and six rebounds off the bench for the Rams (21-3, 13-0 Atlantic 10), who now have the longest single-season streak in school history. The longest ever was 22 games over two seasons in 1937-38 and 1938-39.

        But the Rams were dealt a blow late in the first half when senior guard E.C. Matthews left the game with a left knee injury after getting tangled up with Richmond's Grant Golden on a loose ball.

        URI has won four of last five meetings with the Spiders (9-16, 7-6).

        Matthews, the Rams' second-leading scorer, previously missed six games earlier this season after breaking his left wrist in URI's second game. His return to action in mid-December marked the start of its winning streak.

        Nick Sherod led Richmond with 21 points. Grant Golden added 16 points and seven rebounds.

        Entering Tuesday, either Matthews or Sherod had scored at least 20 points in 11 of the team's previous 15 games.

        The Rams did a good job adjusting without Matthews in the second half.

        Richmond looked to be figuring things out offensively after getting some quick baskets and pulling within 49-44. That was before URI responded with 17-3 run to open up a 19-point lead.

        URI finished with 13 steals and scored 28 points off 19 Richmond turnovers.

        BIG PICTURE

        Richmond: Entered the night in the hunt for a top four seed in the upcoming A-10 tournament. The loss was a setback for team that had won three of its previous four road games.

        URI: Matthews injury is certainly one to watch as the Rams head into their final five games of the regular season. The Rams went 4-2 without him earlier this season.

        UP NEXT

        Richmond: Hosts St. Louis on Saturday
        URI: At St. Bonaventure on Friday.

        More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        AP-WF-02-14-18 0351GMT

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.