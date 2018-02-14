Gordon Fox expected to be released from Pawtucket halfway house

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The prison sentence for Former House Speaker Gordon Fox ends Wednesday.

Fox has spent over two years in federal prison in Pennsylvania and six months at a halfway house in Pawtucket for wire fraud and bribery.

Fox plead guilty in the summer of 2015 to charges of wire fraud, bribery, and filing a false tax return. This came after he accepted over $52,000 in bribe money in exchange for helping the now defunct Shark Bar obtain a liquor license. He also admitted to stealing over $100,000 in campaign money.

“I did. I have to take responsibility for it, learn from it, and be a better person,” said Fox back in 2015.

Fox who was arguably once the most powerful politician in the state, was under strict surveillance at the halfway home. He worked a job at a factory in Warwick and subject to daily searches by halfway house staff.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons listed Wednesday as the final day of his sentence.

Fox will now have two years of supervised release and he will have to pay $109,000 in restitution for the campaign funds he stole.

©WLNE-TV /ABC6 2018