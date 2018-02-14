RI Mother released from ICE custody tearfully addresses media

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) —It's a Valentines Day Lilian Calderon and Luis Gordillo won't soon forget. The Providence mother of two was released Tuesday after nearly a month in ICE custody, just in time to spend the day with her family.

"I didn't do anything wrong that would put me in this position. All I tried to do was go to an interview with my husband and then here I am x amount of weeks later,” said Calderon.

Calderon, originally from Guatemala, came to the U.S. at the age of three. Last month she was detained on an outstanding order of removal, during a routine interview as part of the process to gain permanent residency.

"We never thought that this would happen to us,” said Calderon.

Last week the ACLU filed a federal lawsuit on Calderon's behalf. That suit coming in addition to a huge outpouring of public support.

"I want to be very clear. This detention should not have happened,” said Adriana LaFaille an attorney for the ACLU of Massachusetts. "All Lilian has tried to do is follow a process that the government created that allowed her to come out of the shadows."

Calderon's future is still uncertain. Her temporary stay lasting only through mid-May.

For now, she and her husband are just savoring their time together and hoping for a positive outcome.

"I'm very grateful that Lilian is back with the family. Yesterday when the kids saw her they were jumping in joy,” said Gordillo.

The hope is for Calderon to get a green card in the coming months. The family and those present at Wednesday’s press conference also using this case to shed a light on what they call a “broken” immigration system.

In a statement, the Public Affairs Officer at the New England Region of ICE, John Mohan, said "While ICE does focus its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security, no classes or categories of removable aliens are exempt from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of United States immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States."

Mohan went on to say he can't comment further because the case is still the subject of an ongoing judicial appeal.

