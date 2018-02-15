Man dies, another man arrested in brazen Fall River shooting - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man dies, another man arrested in brazen Fall River shooting

By John Krinjak

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) -- A 24-year-old Fall River man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to South Main Street around 4:30 PM for reports of shots fired and a man on the ground.

The victim was rushed to St. Anne's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

19-year-old Keishon Workman was arrested on firearms charges in connection with the shooting. He will be arraigned Thursday morning.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, and that investigation is ongoing.

