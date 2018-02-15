Suspect’s ‘disturbing’ social media posts being dissected

By: The Associated Press

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted “very, very disturbing” material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for unspecified disciplinary reasons.

Israel says investigators were dissecting the suspect's social media posts.

Victoria Olvera, a 17-year-old junior, says Cruz was expelled last school year after a fight with his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.

School officials said Cruz was attending another school in Broward County after his expulsion.

Dakota Mutchler, a 17-year-old junior, said “I think everyone had in their minds if anybody was going to do it, it was going to be him.”

