Fishermen rescued by Coast Guard near Martha’s Vineyard - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fishermen rescued by Coast Guard near Martha’s Vineyard

By: Anthony Vega

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Four people were rescued by the Coast Guard after their fishing boat sank near Martha’s Vineyard.

The Coast Guard says they received a call at about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday from the captain of the boat, “Sea Star,” who reported that it was taking on water.

When aircrews arrived on scene, they ordered the fishermen into the water after their boat could not be saved.

The Coast Guard deployed a rescue swimmer to airlift the crew safely into the helicopter.

The fishermen were transported to Air Station Cape Cod where they were evaluated by Emergency Medical Services and reported to be in good health.

