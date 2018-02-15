RI Coalition against Gun Violence, state legislators push for tighter gun laws

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Coalition against Gun Violence released a statement Thursday advocating for tighter gun laws and regulations across the state.

The statement comes in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where an ex-student opened fire, killing 17 students and faculty.

The Coalition alleged Rhode Island is “particularly vulnerable” to acts of gun violence, as the state places no limit on magazine capacity, allows for the sale of military-style semi-automatic rifles, and is one of only four states to allow the concealed carry of firearms in K-12 schools.

The Coalition said Rhode Island Legislators plan to introduce legislation in the coming days to impose stricter restrictions on firearms sales in Rhode Island.

“This year’s assault weapon legislation has been planned to be submitted this week without the knowledge or context of any one tragic event”, said Senator Josh Miller in a tweet posted Wednesday night.

Representative Jason Knight said “gun violence is a full blown public health crisis. Elected officials at every level need to address this with serious measures aimed at lowering the death toll.”

The Coalition said that legislation to keep “highly lethal weapons” out of the hands of civilians is crucial in keeping the people of Rhode Island safe from gun violence.