Woman injured as passenger in November I-95 shooting arrested on drug charges

By News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – The woman who was injured in the fatal police-involved shooting last November was arrested Wednesday and is now facing drug charges.

Pawtucket Police say Christine Demers was arrested and charged with drug possession and driving without a license after Police found drug paraphernalia and crack cocaine in the vehicle.

Demers’ passenger, Kayla Argenti, was also arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

Police haven’t provided when Demers or Argenti are expected to be arraigned.

