Coventry Police seek suspect in "frozen turtle" case

Coventry Police seek suspect in "frozen turtle" case

By News Staff

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) – Police are searching for a Coventry man who reportedly abandoned a household turtle, allowing its tank to fully freeze over.

On February 7th Animal Control Officers responded to a home in Maple Root Village for reports of an abandoned animal.

Officers on scene located a fish tank that was frozen solid, containing a turtle encased in the ice.

The tank was removed from the home and transported to Animal Control where officers were able to thaw the tank and remove the turtle.

Animal Control Officers discovered the turtle was still was still alive while removing it from the tank when it began to move its legs and open its eyes.

The turtle, named “Elsa” by Animal Control Officers in a reference to the Disney movie “Frozen”, was transferred to a local reptile organization for rehabilitation.

Now Coventry Police are seeking the turtle’s owner, identified as Luis Rosa, 24, of Coventry on animal cruelty charges.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Coventry Police at (401) 826-1100 or at Tips@CoventryPD.org.

