Nichols College recruiter describes Florida school shooting

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- A recruiter from Nichols College in Dudley, Mass. was among those inside Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, as Wednesday's deadly shooting unfolded.

Paul Brower is the Assistant Dean of Enrollment at Nichols. He returned to T.F. Green Airport Thursday night, and spoke to reporters about what he saw firsthand.

Brower was at the high school with a football coach from Nichols, meeting with three football players when shots began to ring out.

He described to us what that was like, and the moment he says he saw the shooter.

Brower was able to stay safe inside an office, and called his wife to let her know he was okay.

Now that he's back in New England, he says he can't wait to see his family, and wake up Thursday morning and spend time with his daughter as she gets ready for school.

